How to watch the N.W.T. federal candidates debate

All five candidates running to become the next member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories will face off in a debate Wednesday night.

Liberal incumbent Michael Mcleod, Conservative Yanik D'Aigle, New Democrat Mary Beckett, Green Paul Falvo, and People's Party candidate Luke Quinlan will answer your questions at CBC's debate in Ndilo's gym.

CBC North's Loren McGinnis will moderate the debate, which is open to the public. It will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

You can join in person, listen live on CBC Radio One across the Northwest Territories or online on the CBC Listen app. You can also watch the live video stream online at cbc.ca/north or CBC N.W.T.'s Facebook page .

If you have a question you'd like to ask the candidates, you can submit it to the CBC N.W.T. Facebook page or in person at the debate.

The federal election is Oct. 21.