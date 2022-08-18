Graves of 12 Inuvialuit who died during tuberculosis epidemic located in Edmonton

A Sachs Harbour, N.W.T., man says he can tell his mom is relieved the burial site of her first born child, who died as a toddler, has been found decades later in the Edmonton area.

James Harry said his brother, Philip, would have been an older brother to him — if he hadn't died at the age of about two years old in the South. His grave is one of 12 recently found by the Nanilavut Initiative, which searches for Inuit who died during the tuberculosis epidemic from 1940 to 1960.

"She's a mother, she's probably been carrying it around her whole life that her son passed away," said Harry. "At least now we have a place where … we can go."

The Nanilavut Initiative — a collaboration between the federal government, the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation (IRC), Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami and Inuit Nunangat — announced late last week it had found and identified the burial sites of 12 Inuvialuit beneficiaries who died during the epidemic.

'We're feeling it mostly for our mom'

The IRC is hosting a grave marking commemoration ceremony Thursday in Fort Edmonton Park at 1 p.m.

The corporation is also planning a remembrance journey the following morning that will travel to, and lay wreaths at, each of the five burial sites in the Edmonton area.

Harry's brother and mother are in Edmonton for the events.

"Now that they found him, my mom can finally say a little goodbye," he said. "We're feeling it mostly for our mom because we didn't meet our brother. All we did was hear about him and then, you know, feelings come along with it when mom tells us."

Tuberculosis is a contagious and potentially deadly lung disease that is preventable and curable now — but in the past, reached epidemic proportions. It peaked among Inuit between the 1940s and 1960s, and the Government of Canada says one third of Inuit were infected with it in the 1950s.

Many of those Inuit were sent away from their home communities to medical facilities for treatment. Although some returned home, others did not. Their bodies were buried near the facilities, and their loved ones were never informed of their fate.

"Too much time has passed without proper answers or commemoration," said Duane Smith, IRC's CEO and chair.

"The IRC's goal is to give each Inuvialuit family the proper closure for their loss, and to pay respect to their lost loved ones."