N.W.T. extends state of emergency in response to COVID-19

The Northwest Territories will stay in a state of emergency for a while longer.

Paulie Chinna, the minister of municipal and community affairs (MACA), announced an extension of the state of emergency, declared March 24, via a news release Monday evening.

That state of emergency was due to expire April 7.

"Extending the state of emergency does not indicate a significant change in circumstances or an increased risk to the people of the N.W.T.," the news release reads in part.

The declaration keeps in place the powers of the Emergency Management Organization, a group of regional MACA deputies who co-ordinate the government's response and communication with local authorities.

Those powers build on those granted in a public health emergency, declared April 18 and extended on April 1. They include the power to enter premises without a warrant; procure food, fuel, and medical supplies; and fix prices on essential goods.

The extension keeps the state of emergency in place for a further 14 days, after which it can be extended again.

To date, health officials have identified five cases of COVID-19 in three communities. All have been related to travel, and there is no evidence of community spread at this time.

The first case, confirmed March 21, was an individual who had travelled to British Columbia and Alberta before returning home to Yellowknife. According to officials, the individual isolated after developing symptoms three days after returning. Health officials said on April 3 this person has since recovered.

The second case, confirmed April 1, involved another individual who had travelled from British Columbia to the territory, and entered immediate self-isolation in Inuvik, developing symptoms five days later.

On April 3, the territory announced two more cases. One involved an individual who had travelled in violation of public health orders to an unspecified small community in the territory, later confirmed to be Fort Resolution. The individual entered the territory on March 22, and developed symptoms four days later and was hospitalized.

The other involved a person who had travelled to the territory from Europe and voluntarily self-isolated, developing symptoms five days later.

The fifth case, confirmed Sunday, was related to an individual who returned to Yellowknife from travel in Latin America. They entered self-isolation immediately, and developed symptoms eight days after returning.