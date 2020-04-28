N.W.T. will extend state of emergency and public health emergency
The territory will extended both until May 12
The Northwest Territories will extend both its territory-wide state of emergency and its public health emergency until May 12, according to a press release from the territorial government issued Tuesday.
N.W.T. Premier Caroline Cochrane will use her powers as the minister of the Municipal and Community Affairs Department to extend the state of emergency.
Health Minister Diane Thom will do the same for the territory's public health emergency.
Both acts were in effect until April 28, and will be further extended another two weeks due to the "continued need for response to the COVID-19 global pandemic," according to the release.
The public health emergency was extended on the recommendation of the territory's chief public health officer, Dr. Kami Kandola, states the news release.
The state of emergency was first declared on March 24 and announced on March 27.
