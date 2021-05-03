N.W.T. officials to unveil 'Emerging Wisely' reopening plan

The Northwest Territories government will release its long-awaited "Emerging Wisely" reopening plan Wednesday.

Officials have so far been tightlipped about contents of the plan. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola briefed MLAs on the plan last week.

The reviewed plan will gradually lessen requirements, beginning first with outdoor activities and lower risk activities, which means people could attend events like Folk on the Rocks, farmers' markets and barbecues.

But officials say all that hinges on vaccination rates. Currently, 69 per cent of eligible N.W.T. residents have gotten at least one dose and 62 per cent are fully vaccinated.

A news conference for the reopening plan is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. local time. It will be livestreamed here, on CBC's Facebook page and broadcast live on CBC Radio One.