Here's how to watch the results of the N.W.T. election with CBC North

Voters in the Northwest Territories will head to the polls Tuesday, Oct. 1, and CBC North will bring you live results and analysis as soon as the polls close at 8 p.m. MT.

On television

Our live TV and radio broadcast begins at 7:30 p.m. MT with hosts Juanita Taylor and Loren McGinnis and a panel of analysts:

Michael Miltenberger, former MLA and cabinet minister;

Jane Groenewegen, former MLA; and

Dëneze Nakehk'o, broadcaster, educator, and founding member of Dene Nahjo.

The program will be broadcast live on CBC television and streamed live on cbc.ca/north, as well as on CBC NWT's Facebook page.

On radio

Our election night special will be broadcast live on Radio One throughout the Northwest Territories.

You can also stream it live here on our audio player.

Online: #NWTvotes

Find up-to-the-minute election results on our website, where you'll also find the livestream of our television show and our live blog.

​We'll also be posting news stories as the night unfolds.

Our election night live blog begins at 7:30 p.m. MT, hosted by CBC elections reporter Sidney Cohen.

Sidney will provide live reaction and analysis of the campaign and the night's biggest moments. She'll also be joined for analysis by election reporter John Last and N.W.T. Votes producer Garrett Hinchey.

Join in on the conversation on the live blog or on social media throughout election night using the hashtag #NWTvotes.

In person

In Yellowknife, join us at our CBC North headquarters at 5002 Forrest Drive, where Hilary Bird will host our election night party. Food and refreshments will be provided, and you could find yourself on our election night special!

Follow our team

Follow our election reporters from across the territory:

Gabriela Panza Beltrandi (@GabrielaPanza) in Yellowknife,

Richard Gleeson (@rjgleeson) in Yellowknife,

Emily Blake (@BlakeEmily) in Fort Smith, and

Mackenzie Scott (@MackenzieLScott) in Inuvik.

For up-to-the-minute election news from across the territory, follow our flagship Twitter account @CBCNorth and bookmark our CBC NWT Facebook page.