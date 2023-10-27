Content
Does your candidate speak an Indigenous language? A look at some demographics for the 2023 election

Over half the candidates in the N.W.T. election identify as Indigenous, and other fun facts gleaned from our candidate surveys.

Taylor Holmes · CBC News ·
Image of the front of the Northwest Territories Legislative Assembly in the snow
The Northwest Territories general election is set to take place on Nov. 14. This year marks a new record, with 23 women running for a seat. (Richard Gleeson/CBC)

The Northwest Territories general election is just under three weeks away. The CBC sent out a survey to all candidates inquiring about their backgrounds and the issues that matter the most to them. 

Here's some background.

Of the 56 candidates running across the territory, 23 are women. This marks a new record, with more women running this election than the previous record of 22 in 2019. Women make up 41 per cent of candidates, and three have already been acclaimed

Additionally, women are running in 15 of the territory's 19 ridings. Hay River North, Hay River South, Mackenzie Delta and Yellowknife Centre are the only ridings without women running as candidates. 

In total, 45 candidates have responded to the CBC's survey so far. Thirty-six of those said they live in the riding they are running in, while seven admitted they do not. Hay River North candidates Greg McMeekin and R.J. Simpson live in the town but did not disclose which riding they inhabited. In his survey, McMeekin wrote, "I don't think it matters if you live in the riding 'as long as you live in the town.'"

Asked whether they were interested in being premier, most candidates who responded – 24 – said they were not . Nineteen others were undecided and two said no.  

More than half of those who responded, 23 of the candidates, self-identified as Indigenous. One candidate identified as a non-Indigenous person-of-colour.

Only five candidates said they spoke an Indigenous language. 

A collage of five women posing for photos.
Sheryl Yakeleya, Hillary Deneron, Sharon Allen, Delphine Pierrot, and Nadine Delorme are the five candidates running who speak Indigenous languages. (CBC)

Sheryl Yakeleya in Dehcho and Nahendeh candidates Hillary Deneron and Sharon Allen speak Dene Zhatié (South Slavey). Sahtu candidate Delphine Pierrot speaks Sahtúǫt'ı̨ne Yatı̨́ (North Slavey), and Nadine Delorme from Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh speaks Dene Dedlıne.

The majority of respondents, 30 in total, only speak English. Nine speak both English and French.

The economy, housing, and healthcare were among the top issues brought up by candidates in the surveys. Full survey responses from all of the candidates, by riding, are available here.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Taylor Holmes

Taylor Holmes is a multimedia journalist and a 2023 CBC News Joan Donaldson Scholar. She has a bachelors of communications in journalism and digital media from Mount Royal University in Calgary. You can reach Taylor at taylor.holmes@cbc.ca

