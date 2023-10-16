Content
What's the biggest issue in the N.W.T. election? Share your thoughts

Over the next month, candidates will pitch their best ideas to the public and compete for your vote — but we also want to hear from you.

Sidney Cohen · CBC News ·
An aerial short of the Northwest Territories legislative assembly building.
What’s a territorial issue that matters to you? What could be done to make the N.W.T. a better place to live? CBC North wants to hear from you. (Trevor Lyons/CBC)

The Northwest Territories general election campaign officially begins today.

Over the next month, candidates will pitch their best ideas to the public and compete for your vote.

But we also want to hear from you.

What's a territorial issue that matters to you? What could be done to make the N.W.T. a better place to live?

Your answers will help guide CBC's coverage of the campaign, and inform our reporting on the territory in the future.

Have an election story? Send your tips to sidney.cohen@cbc.ca.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sidney Cohen

Journalist

Sidney Cohen is a reporter and editor with CBC North in Yellowknife. You can reach her at sidney.cohen@cbc.ca

