What's the biggest issue in the N.W.T. election? Share your thoughts

The Northwest Territories general election campaign officially begins today.

Over the next month, candidates will pitch their best ideas to the public and compete for your vote.

But we also want to hear from you.

What's a territorial issue that matters to you? What could be done to make the N.W.T. a better place to live?

Your answers will help guide CBC's coverage of the campaign, and inform our reporting on the territory in the future.

Have an election story? Send your tips to sidney.cohen@cbc.ca.