Voters in the coming Northwest Territories election will have more options than ever to cast their ballot, says the territory's chief electoral officer.

After the last election, Nicole Latour made recommendations to improve voting access and break down barriers for candidates in small communities.

The residency requirement for voting has been lowered from one year to six months of consecutive residency before polling day. The move brings the territory in line with all of Canada's provinces and territories, except Nunavut where voters need a year of residency, said Latour.

After the last N.W.T. election, Latour recommended election day be held on a weekend and also, online.

Latour got one of those wishes: voters can register to make an absentee vote by online ballot starting Aug. 19. But if a voter wants to use an online ballot, that intention must be registered between Aug. 19 and Sept. 21. A voter can't decide on voting day to vote online.

The absentee voting period will also be more than twice as long, from Sept. 6 to election day on Oct. 1.

Weekends are the most popular preference for an election day across Canada, she said, but the vote will still happen on a Tuesday.

In recent elections in British Columbia and Alberta, people took advantage of voting opportunities outside polling day, Latour said.

In the 2015 N.W.T. election, 44 per cent of registered voters cast a ballot. Out of more than 28,000 registered electors, only 12,707 voted, according to the Elections NWT website.

"It just seems that the electorates want more time," said Latour. "They need to have that flex [rather] than being just pigeonholed to that one day," she said.

Chief Electoral Officer Nicole Latour hopes that a public information campaign will drive better voter turnout in the coming territorial election. (Avery Zingel)

Website to help public navigate voting options

In July, a comprehensive website — electorhood.ca — goes live.

It offers candidate information, voting opportunities in a district, who the returning officer is and notification if a candidate is acclaimed.

Voters and campaigners can track voter turnout in real time. By 8 p.m. on Oct. 1, voters will have access to early poll-results.

The website will show the absentee ballot results after polls close. The results are unofficial until the physical election-day ballots are counted.

The N.W.T. chief electoral officer is also planning public outreach and a youth ambassador program to encourage better voter turnout.

Banking barriers axed

There are also changes to remove barriers for candidates living in N.W.T. communities without chartered banks or "suitable institutions" for providing accounting statements of election and campaign contributions and expenses.

Norman Wells, Inuvik, Fort Simpson, Yellowknife, Hay River and Fort Smith are the only seven communities with chartered banks, Latour's recommendations say.

Latour told MLAs in 2017 the rule made it difficult for them to follow campaign contribution rules. She suggested removing the requirement for candidates to provide statements from a bank or financial institution.

In the 2019 election, candidates can track their own campaign contributions and spending and provide that information.

"I think that's going to be a really welcomed by some of the people in the smaller communities," said Latour.