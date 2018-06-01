Who's running in the 2019 N.W.T. election?

Nominations for the 2019 N.W.T. election officially open on Monday, marking the start of a five-day nomination period.

Candidates have until 2 p.m., Friday, to submit their nominations to Elections NWT, who will then add them to a list on their website. A final list will be published after a withdrawal period, which ends at 5 p.m. Friday.

Voters can also log on to Electorhood, a new Elections NWT information portal, for up-to-date information on declared candidates for their constituencies.

Prior to the nomination period opening, dozens of candidates representing each of the territory's 19 constituencies declared their intentions to run in the Oct. 1 election.

Here's a list of who's declared to run — or who's submitted their nominations — in each constituency, which will be updated through the Sept. 5 deadline:

Deh Cho

Michael Nadli (incumbent, first elected 2011)

Frame Lake

Kevin O'Reilly (incumbent, first elected 2015)

David Ramsey (former MLA and cabinet minister, board member Denendeh Investments, Fortune Minerals)

Great Slave

Katrina Nokleby (engineer)

Patrick Scott (business owner, former land claim negotiator)

Hay River North

Rocky "R.J." Simpson (incumbent, first elected 2015)

Hay River South

Wally Schumann (incumbent, first elected 2015)

Inuvik Boot Lake

Diane Thom (self-government negotiator, Inuvialuit Regional Corporation)

Inuvik Twin Lakes

Lesa Semmler (nurse, MMIWG advocate)

Sallie Ross (public servant, former nurse)

Kam Lake

Kieron Testart (incumbent, first elected 2015)

Robert Hawkins (executive director John Howard Society, former MLA)

Abdullah Al-Mahamud (entrepreneur)

Caitlin Cleveland (senior policy analyst with Department of Finance, photographer)

Cherish Winsor (president, YWCA NWT, Yellowknife Food Bank; senior communications adviser with Department of Education, Culture and Employment)

Mackenzie Delta

Frederick Blake Jr. (incumbent, first elected 2011)

Monfwi

Jackson Lafferty (incumbent, first elected 2005)

Nahendeh

Shane Thompson (incumbent, first elected 2015)

Nunakput

Herb Nakimayak (incumbent, first elected 2015)

Annie Steen (former economic development officer, Hamlet of Tuktoyaktuk)

Alisa Blake (mine safety trainer, dog musher)

Holly Campbell (economic development officer, Government of the Northwest Territories, former Tuktoyaktuk hamlet councillor)

Range Lake

Caroline Cochrane (incumbent, first elected 2015)

Hughie Graham (public servant, former president N.W.T. Chamber of Commerce)

Sahtu

Danny McNeely (incumbent, first elected 2015)

Thebacha

Louis Sebert (incumbent, first elected 2015)

Denise Yuhas (former constituency assistant)

Don Jaque (former journalist, publisher)

Frieda Martselos (chief, Salt River First Nation)

Tu Nedhé-Willideh

Steve Norn (federal government employee, former RCMP officer)

Nadine Delorme (advocate, 60s Scoop survivor)

Paul Betsina (N'dilo councillor)

Lila Erasmus (consultant)

Yellowknife Centre

Julie Green (incumbent, first elected 2015)

Arlene Hache (community activist and advocate)

Thom Jarvis (loan officer, former broadcaster)

Yellowknife North

Cory Vanthuyne (incumbent, first elected 2015)

Rylund Johnson (lawyer, co-founder of Makerspace YK)

Jan Vallillee (long-time public servant, most recently in information technology at Stanton Territorial Hospital)

Yellowknife South