N.W.T. education minister says misunderstood email led to contradictory statement

N.W.T. Education Minister R.J. Simpson was caught Wednesday between contradictory statements regarding the dismissal of a high-profile education hire made just under one year ago by the government of the Northwest Territories.

On Wednesday, he told Cabin Radio that former Aurora College president Tom Weegar stepped away from his job to "pursue other opportunities." The same night, Weegar told CBC he was caught completely off guard by the dismissal, and had no idea why his employment was terminated.

Weegar was hired in February 2019, as president of Aurora College and associate deputy minister of post-secondary renewal in the Northwest Territories. He was to lead the transformation of Aurora College into a polytechnic university, but his replacement was announced on Tuesday without explanation .

On Thursday in the Legislative Assembly, Simpson clarified his position.

He said he was not "privy" to conversations surrounding Weegar's employment with the territorial government.

I believe that the public is owed an explanation as to why this man is no longer employed. - Julie Green, MLA

"On Tuesday ... I received an email sent on behalf of Dr. Tom Weegar that stated 'after much contemplation and soul searching I have decided to step away from post-secondary education leadership for the time being,'" Simpson said.

Simpson said he understood this email to mean Weegar was voluntarily stepping away from his position.

"And that's why I made the statements that I did. It's since come to light, however, that this was in fact, a termination," said Simpson.

WATCH: Tom Weegar says his termination came "out of the blue":

Former Aurora College president Thomas Weegar says news of losing his job "came out of the blue," and he wasn't given answers. 6:38

Simpson made his remarks after being asked by MLA Julie Green for clarification on why Weegar was no longer the president of Aurora College.

"He has told the media he was fired, yet the minister has told the media that he resigned," Green said.

"As I said in the [Legislative Assembly] yesterday, I believe that the public is owed an explanation as to why this man is no longer employed by the government after the extensive efforts made to recruit him in the first place."

Aurora College Fort Smith N.W.T. campus in December. The territorial government used the Boyden Canada executive search firm to recruit Weegar for the position. (Mario De Ciccio Radio-Canada/CBC)

Weegar was hired to lead the college's transformation into a polytechnic university. The creation of the position for which he was hired was a recommendation in the 2018 Aurora College Foundational Review.

The territorial government used the Boyden Canada executive search firm to recruit for the position.

Weegar, who has a doctorate in education leadership and policy from the University of British Columbia, came from Sir Sandford Fleming College in Ontario, where he was the vice-president, academic. Before that he was the president of Cumberland College in Saskatchewan for more than four years.

Andy Bevan, formerly assistant deputy minister of labour and income security, will now take on both Weegar's roles as college president and associate deputy minister on a permanent basis.