N.W.T. education leaders, minister recommend closing schools for rest of academic year

Northwest Territories education leaders and the education minister are recommending that schools close for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The recommendation was made because of "significant health concerns posed by COVID-19" and the importance of practising social distancing, as advised by the chief public health officer, reads a news release sent out by the government on Wednesday evening.

Education leaders have shared the recommendation with district education authorities, the bodies that hold the power, under the Education Act, to close N.W.T. Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12 schools. The release says school closures will be announced by their respective education councils.

"While the immediate priority is not to provide lessons or give instruction it is necessary to identify and secure essential services for supporting students and communities," reads the release.

It goes on to say education leaders "share the strong interest of parents and communities" in learning opportunities while schools are closed, and that the Northwest Territories Teachers' Association says teachers are prepared to help students however they can.

Education Minister R.J. Simpson said the COVID-19 situation has 'evolved substantially' since his previous recommendation to close schools until after Easter. (Mario De Ciccio Radio-Canada/CBC)

The recommendation to shutter schools for the rest of the year was made after Simpson met via teleconference with the Northwest Territories Teachers' Association and chairs of the Tłı̨chǫ Community Services Agency, Dettah and Ndilo District Education Authorities, the Commission scolaire francophone des Territoires du Nord-Ouest, the Beaufort Delta Education Council, the Dehcho Divisional Education Council, the South Slave Divisional Education Council, the Sahtu Divisional Education Council, Yellowknife Education District No. 1 and Yellowknife Catholic Schools.

COVID-19 situation 'evolved substantially'

R.J. Simpson, the minister of education, culture and employment, had previously recommended that all schools close until after Easter . On Wednesday, Simpson said the COVID-19 situation has since "evolved substantially."

"As new public health advisories and orders are put in place, including the declaration of a public health emergency, the closure of the N.W.T. border and the cancellation of all gatherings, we must continue to make difficult decisions to protect the health and safety of our residents," he stated in the news release.

"I am grateful to the N.W.T. education leaders for their dedication and commitment to ensuring the well-being of our students, staff and communities in deciding to close schools for the remainder of the school year."

In the best interests of health and safety, that call had to be made. - Mark Harris, chair of the Hay River District Education Authority

The board of Yellowknife Education District No. 1 voted on Tuesday to close schools for the rest of the school year. The board of trustees for the Commission scolaire francophone des T.N.-O says École Allain St-Cyr and École Boréale will also be closed until the end of June.

The Hay River District Education Authority has also voted to close schools.

"In the best interests of health and safety, that call had to be made so that we could make some decisions going forward to introduce a platform to families and students as to how learning and education will follow from now until the end of June," said board chair Mark Harris.

Many school employees self-isolating

Last Saturday, Dr. Kami Kandola, the N.W.T.'s chief public health officer, ordered the closure of the territory's border with limited exceptions. All N.W.T. residents returning to the territory are required to self-isolate for 14 days.

Because the order came down while many teachers and staff were out of the territory for spring break, a significant number of school employees are now self-isolating, reads the release.

The board of Yellowknife Education District No. 1 voted on Tuesday to close schools for the rest of the school year. (Donna Lee/CBC)

It's unclear what the closures will mean for students, particularly those in Grade 12.

The release says the education department is meeting daily with N.W.T. education superintendents and the teachers' association to discuss, among other issues, the "continuity of educational programing." It says plans are being adjusted as new information comes in from the chief public health officer.

The government says the department is looking at what other provinces are doing, and specifically at Alberta, since the N.W.T.'s curriculum is largely based on Alberta's.

The government's news release says all options for continuing education are being explored.

It also says Simpson is having weekly calls with other Canadian education ministers to talk about how they can make sure students who are supposed to graduate from high school this year can move on to post-secondary institutions.

The government adds that it recognizes that meal programs, counselling and other health and wellness programs are essential to communities, and that it's working to figure out who will be involved in keeping these programs running while schools are closed.