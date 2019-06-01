Expect reprieve from dry conditions in N.W.T., says meteorologist

It has been significantly sunny, warm and dry in the Northwest Territories and a lot of the western portion of Canada — but expect a reprieve, says an expert.

"You'll likely start to see some cooler air, maybe some showery weather moving in, by about your Monday and Tuesday," CBC Saskatchewan meteorologist Christy Climenhaga said from Regina.

The jet stream flowing from west to east has been pushed further north over the west, said Climenhaga.

That is keeping lower temperatures and most precipitation out of the region, she said, leaving warm and dry conditions for most and elevating the fire risk.

Christy Climenhaga is a meteorologist for CBC Saskatchewan. (CBC)

Wildfires have reportedly destroyed homes in Alberta and caused the closure of major road link to the territory earlier this week.

"Is it normal to be drier than normal every summer? Of course not, but especially over the last couple of summers we have been seeing consistent drought conditions," said Climenhaga.

It has been particularly dry in the territory's South Slave region, including during the winter.

In May, Hay River reached about half of where it should have been precipitation level-wise, Climenhaga said.