N.W.T. drivers take note: only 3 winter roads remain open
The 14 other winter roads and ice crossings are closed for the season
Now more than a month into spring, only three of the Northwest Territories' 17 winter roads and ice crossings remain open.
As of Wednesday, the three open roads are:
-
The Aklavik ice road.
-
The Mackenzie River ice crossing at Tsiigehtchic (Highway 8).
-
The Peel River ice crossing (Highway 8).
According to the N.W.T. Infrastructure Department, the 20-year average closing date for the Aklavik ice road is April 28. For the Mackenzie River ice crossing at Tsiigehtchic, it's May 5, and for Peel River ice crossing it's May 6.
The department doesn't have estimated dates yet for when the three remaining winter roads will close.
In a tweet on Sunday, the Infrastructure Department said the ice road between Yellowknife and Dettah, N.W.T., would close at noon "due to rapidly warming weather." That closure date is still later than the road's 20-year average shutdown of April 16.
This year, the Dettah ice road matched its record for latest opening when it started taking traffic on Jan. 11. The reason for the late opening wasn't warm temperatures however, but too-cold ones.
In an email, Infrastructure Department spokesperson Greg Hanna reminded drivers that it is "illegal and unsafe to drive on a closed winter road, with a maximum fine of up to $863."
