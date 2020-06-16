Social media attacks to Atlantic travel bubble? N.W.T. top doctors answer your COVID-19 questions

From extending our travel bubble to the Atlantic provinces, to whether age should be a factor when going back to work — N.W.T. residents are still curious about the latest on COVID-19 in the territory.

N.W.T. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola and territorial medical director Dr. Sarah Cook took your questions live Thursday morning on CBC's The Trailbraker with host Loren McGinnis.

Since CBC's last phone-in with the doctors, the N.W.T. ended its state of emergency for the first time since the pandemic began.

Here are some of your questions:

I've noticed N.W.T. residents attacking people with licence plates from Alberta on social media. What are your thoughts on this?

Kandola said she's noticed that across Canada, there's a stigmatization of people who are travelling outside their jurisdictions.

"Don't be quick to judge," said Kandola.

She said people could live in the N.W.T. but have not changed their licence plates, while some could have finished their 14 days of self-isolation and are "entitled to come" and travel in the territory.

Be kind. - Kami Kandola, N.W.T. chief public health officer

Kandola also mentioned that the government has given "a pass system" at the Fort Smith border for communities in northern Alberta to come and get basic supplies from Fort Smith.

"It's important to be kind and be respectful," Kandola said.

But if residents have concerns, Kandola said people can always contact Protect NWT — the government's enforcement line.

Employers are considering medical conditions when allowing staff to come back to the office. Would age also be a factor, and if so, what age?

The government of the Northwest Territories announced that it will stagger the return of its employees over the next few weeks, who have been working from home since the height of the pandemic in March.

During the call-in, Cook said employers should consider the risk factors that make people more significantly sick with COVID-19, like chronic health conditions.

She said age could also put people at higher risk. The older that people are, the more unwell they could become, and there's a higher fatality rate, she said.

Cook said age can also be a factor for employers to consider.

"But there isn't really a cutoff [age]," said Cook.

When deciding whether to come back to work, Cook said that's a conversation the employer and the employee should have. The conversation could also include a health-care provider if there are other medical conditions involved.

If airlines offer direct travel between Atlantic provinces and the N.W.T., would you consider extending our bubble?

Kandola said her office is looking at places across Canada that have a low risk of transmission — and is specifically looking at the Atlantic bubble.

"So far, it looks like the Atlantic has been able to contain their cases," she said.

She said her concern is the layovers travellers would have in areas with a higher risk of COVID-19.

"If it's feasible [to have direct flights], we would be open to that."

NWT Medical Association called for an end to physical distancing. Why did you decide to stick with physical distancing?

Last week, Kandola met with doctors who asked her to end physical distancing requirements, saying the rules were causing harm —including increased domestic violence and substance abuse.

Kandola's office said Monday, after the meeting, that Phase 2 will continue as planned; so no end to physical distancing just yet.

During the call-in show Thursday, Kandola pointed out the Canadian Medical Association's principles released about a week ago.

The association urges Canadians to not let their guard down, said Kandola.

"And I can echo that for N.W.T."

Kandola said there are no effective vaccines or antiviral drugs yet, so N.W.T. residents should stand by public health interventions.

I'm not backing down from supporting those measures. - Dr. Kami Kandola, N.W.T. chief public health officer

She gave an example of the outbreak in northern Saskatchewan — which has a similar population to the N.W.T.

"The last thing we want to do ... [is] have community spread," said Kandola.

"I'm not backing down from supporting those [public health] measures."

Missed the live call-in show? Watch it here: