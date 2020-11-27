'Absolutely crazy': Online N.W.T. craft market sees hundreds of sales in 1st hour, buyers from U.K.

Craft markets are a big hit every year, often attracting hundreds of people in communities across the North. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they are looking different this year.

For organizers of the annual Dene Nahjo winter art market, artists' safety was the primary concern — but the changes had another unexpected benefit.

"Often time, artists are on a gig economy, so [they go] from job to job," said Tania Larsson, project director for the market.

"I wanted to make sure we created a safe environment for them and they didn't have to choose between being safe and healthy, and also making a living for themselves."

That's why organizers made the decision to move the market online this year, said Larsson, who is also a well-known Gwich'in artist herself. And the result was a craft sale with more reach than previous years, she said.

The online market had about 300 items for sale online when it launched last Saturday, including parkas, jewelry, ulus and more — and the majority of that sold within the first hour, Larsson said.

"It was absolutely crazy to see everything work. I believe it was over 3,500 visitors that weekend," said Larsson.

Taking a physical experience to the web

Larsson said this year's market showed how highly valued northern Indigenous art is around the world.

"We sold products all across Canada, all across the United States, and we even sent products … all the way to the U.K."

"It really blew our mind to know this was the impact," she added.

Last year, about 1,000 shoppers came through the typically in-person market, she said.

"This was a huge undertaking because it was literally taking a physical experience and moving it to an online platform. It's quite challenging to do that," said Larsson.

Because of that, organizers decided to keep it small. A majority of the artists who participated in the past lived in Yellowknife, where the market is based. But because the market was online this year, organizers were able to work with artists from a wider area.

Larsson said 21 artists from eight communities in the Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut participated.

LVH Jewellery by Lavinia Van Heuvelen. Some northern craft markets have moved completely online this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Jamie Stevenson Photography)

Larsson said artists were permitted to sell 15 items each, "since we didn't know if we could handle too big of an inventory."

Masks, capacity limits in Inuvik

Meanwhile, organizers of Inuvik's Christmas Art, Craft and Gift Fair are gearing up for another busy annual event.

The fair has been going on for more than 32 years, but there will be changes this year. One of the biggest is that it won't be at one location.

"You have to book an appointment to get into the Midnight Sun Complex to view the vendors' tables, and at the other two locations — the Inuvik Youth Centre and Children First — it's first come, first serve," said Mary Ann Villeneuve, chair of the Great Northern Arts Society board.

Villeneuve said there will be 18 vendors at the complex, and 30-minute appointments will be made for that building only.

Organizers are only allowing in as many shoppers as there are tables this year.

Tlłįchǫ and K'asho Got'ine model Maslyn Scott wearing a parka by Sharon Anne Firth. (Jamie Stevenson Photography)

Only one artist will represent each table, and shoppers will no longer be able to touch the crafts unless they have purchased them.

So far, 28 craft vendors are set to participate. Last year, there were 64.

"Last year it was packed, and this year it's going to be so different. We are going to have less tables and less people coming in," Villeneuve said. "Just expect to see something different. It's going to be a bit quiet because of that, but it's going to be spread out the whole weekend."

There will be no food vendors at the craft fair this year, Villeneuve added.

"This is how it is right now, and we have to adapt to that," she said.

Masks will be required during the three-day event, which starts at 6 p.m. on Friday.