N.W.T. officials give update on COVID-19 vaccine

Residents in the Northwest Territories will soon learn more about the territory's plans to roll out a vaccine for COVID-19, a day after five new cases were identified in Yellowknife.

Premier Caroline Cochrane, Health Minister Julie Green, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola and MT. Brig.-Gen. Patrick Carpentier, Commander of Joint Task Force North are expected to provide an update during a Friday news conference, set to begin at 1:30 p.m. MT.

You can stream the news conference here or on the CBC N.W.T.'s Facebook page.

On Thursday, the territory announced it expects the Moderna vaccine will be available to 75 per cent of the territory's "eligible population" in "early 2021."

The two-dose Moderna vaccine still needs approval form Health Canada. While the Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine has been approved, it's not likely to reach the territories any time soon because of the logistical challenges distributing it.

The North lacks the freezers required to store the Pfizer vaccine, which the company says requires a freezer at –80 C to –60 C.

The government update comes as the territory's Health minister extended a territory-wide public health emergency on Friday, on the advice of Kandola.

Canada's COVID-19 immunization timeline (CBC News)

Nunavut, Yukon detail vaccine plan

Earlier on Friday, Nunavut's chief public health officer said elders will be first to get the COVID-19 vaccine in his territory by the early new year, followed by other priority groups, like front line workers and staff in long term care homes.

Like in Yukon, all eligible Nunavummiut over the age of 18 will be able to get vaccinated.

On Thursday, Yukon's premier said all adults in that territory who want the vaccine will receive it for free, within the first three months of 2021.

Yukon's Health minister said the territory will get 50,400 Moderna doses by the end of March.