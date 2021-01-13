More COVID-19 vaccinations set for Yellowknife, Fort Smith, Inuvik next week

N.W.T. health officials have released more details about when residents in the territory can get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Inoculations in some of the territory's larger hubs — Yellowknife, Inuvik and Fort Smith — will start next week.

Appointment bookings are now open for priority residents in Yellowknife (age 75 or older). Residents can call public health at 867-767-9120 to book their appointments. Vaccinations in Yellowknife will take place downtown at the Jan Stirling Building.

Priority residents in Inuvik (age 60 or older) can also start making appointments as of Wednesday by calling 867-777-7398.

Fort Smith residents age 60 or older will be able to get inoculated through a walk-in clinic at the Salt River First Nation building. No appointments are needed, according to the N.W.T. Health and Social Services Authority.

The health authority warns that details of its vaccine timeline could change as plans for the rollout are finalized.

Below is the schedule from the territory on vaccine administration, updated Tuesday.

Wrigley: Jan. 12 and 13 for all eligible residents 18 years and over.

Sambaa K'e: Jan. 12 and 13 for all eligible residents 18 years and over.

Jean Marie River: Jan. 14 for all eligible residents 18 years and over.

Nahanni Butte: Jan. 14 for all eligible residents 18 years and over.

Tsiiigehtchic: Jan. 14 for all eligible residents 18 years and over.

Sachs Harbour: Jan. 13, 14 and 15 for all eligible residents 18 years and over.

Ulukhaktok: Jan. 12, 13 and 14 for all eligible residents 18 years and over.

Paulatuk: Jan. 12 and 13 for all eligible residents 18 years and over.

Lutselk'e: Jan. 13, 14 and 15 for all eligible residents 18 years and over.

Wekweeti: Jan. 13 for all eligible residents 18 years and over.

K'atl'odeeche First Nation: Jan. 13 for all eligible residents 18 years and over.

Enterprise: Jan. 14 for all eligible residents 18 years and over.

Kakisa: Jan. 15 for all eligible residents 18 years and over.

Dettah: Jan. 15 for all eligible residents 18 years and over.

Ndilǫ: Jan. 16 for all eligible residents 18 years and over.

Behchokǫ̀: Jan. 18, 19 and 20 for priority populations.

Whati: Jan. 20, 21 and 22 for all eligible residents 18 years and over.

Gamètì: Jan. 18 and 19 for all eligible residents 18 years and over.

Yellowknife: Jan. 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22 for priority individuals (age 75 and older).

Inuvik: Jan. 21 and 22 for priority individuals (aged 60 and older).

Fort Smith: January 21, 22, 23 and 24 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, for priority individuals (age 60 or older).

Week of Jan. 11- 17, for priority populations, exact community dates to be determined (TBD):

Fort Liard.

Fort McPherson.

Aklavik.

Tuktoyaktuk.

Fort Providence.

Weeks of Jan. 18-31, for priority populations, exact community dates TBD:

Norman Wells.

Fort Resolution.

Fort Simpson.

Fort Good Hope.

Délı̨nę.

Tulita.

Hay River.

The territory officially began administering Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations on New Year's Eve, with the first doses administered at long-term care homes in Behchokǫ̀ and Yellowknife.

The health authority says it will announce vaccination opportunities for other priority groups as more clinics are planned. It will also regularly be updating its vaccine schedule online.