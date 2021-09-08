Dr. Kami Kandola, the N.W.T.'s chief medical officer of health, has re-imposed limits on gatherings and shut down some indoor activities for 14 days in Yellowknife, Ndilo, Dettah and Behchokǫ̀ in order to preserve a vulnerable healthcare system.

Starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday households will once again be limited to five people from outside the household to a maximum of 10; outdoor gatherings will be restricted to 50 people, with distancing; and indoor gatherings will be limited to 25 people, with distancing. People who can work from home are advised to do so.

Businesses, organizations, bars and restaurants who want to have more than 25 people indoors may revert to previous plans approved by the chief public health officer.

Schools and essential services will remain open, Kandola said. She said that masking and classroom bubbles in elementary schools and vaccine uptake in middle and high schools are sufficient measures to prevent spread of the virus in schools. The temporary shutdown of high risk, indoor sports activities is designed to prevent students from different schools mixing and potentially spreading the virus.

Premier Caroline Cochrane and Health Minister Julie Green joined Kandola and the CEO of the Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority, Kim Riles, in an online press briefing Wednesday morning.

As of noon Tuesday, there were 114 active cases in the territory, with 64 in Yellowknife, 25 in Fort Good Hope, nine in Norman Wells, six in Délı̨nę, six in Tulita, two in Fort Providence and one each Gameti and Hay River/K'atl'odeeche First Nation.

Only Yellowknife and Norman Wells are experiencing active community transmission.

Twelve people have been hospitalized in the latest outbreak, adding pressure to a health system already facing staffing shortages.

On Tuesday, the territory declared an outbreak among the large number of people experiencing homelessness in Yellowknife, citing 19 recent cases. On Saturday, two elementary school classrooms were shut down in the capital after two children tested positive. On Monday, a public exposure noticed was issued for the courthouse, though health officials have warned that all public settings in the city are now potential exposure sites.

Community transmission is also occurring in Norman Wells.