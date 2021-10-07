N.W.T. reports another record number of COVID-19 cases

The N.W.T.'s office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) reported another record number of COVID-19 cases in the territory Wednesday.

There are now 422 active cases across the N.W.T., an increase of 44 from the 378 cases reported Tuesday.

More than 95 per cent of the cases are in Yellowknife, Dettah, Ndilǫ and Behchokǫ̀.

The OCPHO is reporting 266 cases in the capital area, an increase of 23 since Tuesday, and 137 in Behchokǫ̀, 18 more than yesterday.

Earlier Wednesday, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola said she was extending the gathering restrictions in Yellowknife, Dettah and Ndilǫ until Oct. 17 to help reduce the spread of the virus.

The territory also announced it was expanding those eligible to get a third dose in Yellowknife and Behchokǫ̀ to people 75 and older and the N.W.T.'s frontline healthcare staff.

Public exposure notices

The OCPHO also issued public exposure notices for the following locations, dates and times in Yellowknife:

Glen's Your Independent Grocer, on Oct. 4 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart, on Oct. 2 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., and on Oct. 3 from noon to 4 p.m.

Walmart, on Oct. 2 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and on Oct. 3 from noon to 4 p.m.

Rochdi's Your Independent Grocer, on Oct. 1 from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., on Oct. 2 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., and on Oct. 3 from noon to 4 p.m.

Rebecca's Flowers, on Oct. 2 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Reitmans, on Oct. 2 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Canadian Tire on Sept. 30 from 5:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m., and on Oct. 2 from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Individuals who were at any of these locations at these times should self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms, regardless of vaccination status. If any symptoms develop, individuals are required to self-isolate and arrange for testing.

Other communities

There remains five cases in Fort Smith, three in Wekweètì, and one each in Inuvik, Łutsel Kʼe, Fort Good Hope and Whatì, as was reported yesterday.

There are six reported cases in Hay River and K'atl'odeeche First Nation, an increase of three since yesterday.

There remains one case at the territory's mines, at the Tłı̨chǫ All Season Road work site.

In its Wednesday news release, the OCPHO singled out the communities of Délı̨nę, Tsiigehtchic, Aklavik, Saamba K'e, Fort Smith, and Inuvik for reaching a vaccination rate higher than 75 per cent in all residents aged 12 and older.