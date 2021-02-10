N.W.T. chief public health officer, medical director, to give COVID-19 update

N.W.T. health officials will provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in the territory this afternoon at 2 p.m.

Dr. Kami Kandola, the N.W.T.'s chief public health officer, will be joined at the news conference by Dr. AnneMarie Pegg, the territorial medical director.

The N.W.T. reported 378 COVID-19 cases across the territory Tuesday, the most it has seen since the start of the pandemic.

Health and Social Services Minister Julie Green said Tuesday the number of cases in the N.W.T. is pushing the capacity of the intensive care unit in Yellowknife to the limit.

"We have not started to plateau yet. We are still picking up cases and worrying about our response to that. Obviously, it's stretching us as far as we can go to keep up with the number of new cases," Green told CBC News.

Canadian medical leaders warned in a Wednesday briefing that urgent action is required from all levels of government to bring Canada's health-case system "back to life."

Since the start of the pandemic, 13 N.W.T. COVID-19 patients have wound up in the ICU and six have died.

The territory continues to see the highest rate of active COVID-19 cases in Canada.

The majority of cases in the N.W.T. are in Yellowknife, Dettah and Ndilǫ, where 243 cases, also a record, were reported Tuesday.

Kandola's office has also issued a series of public exposure notices in the Yellowknife area after it declared on Aug. 25 widespread community transmission in Yellowknife, Whatì and Behchokǫ̀, and said that it would only list "high risk public exposures requiring further action."

In Behchokǫ̀, where Kandola ordered tougher travel rules to go in and out of the community on Monday, cases have continued to rise in the past few days, hitting a record 119 active cases Tuesday.

Clinics in Yellowknife, Behchokǫ and a handful of smaller communities have been reduced to essential services only while healthcare staff are redeployed as a result of the outbreak.