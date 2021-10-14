N.W.T. reports 2 more deaths, 44 new cases of COVID-19

On Wednesday the N.W.T. Office of the Chief Public Health Officer reported two more COVID-19 related deaths in the territory, and 44 more cases since Tuesday.

The number of active cases across the territory now stands at 356, an increase of 21 since yesterday. It's also the first time the N.W.T. has reported an increase in the number of cases since last Thursday when it hit a peak of 460. The number of COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic now stands at nine.

There are 204 cases being reported in Yellowknife, Dettah and Ndilǫ, a decrease of seven from Tuesday.

In Behchokǫ̀, 120 cases are being reported, 15 more than yesterday.

There are six cases being reported in Fort Simpson, all of them new. The last time a case was reported in the community was on Sept. 29, when one case was reported. According to N.W.T. statistics, the community has only had two cases since the start of the pandemic.

Hay River and K'atl'odeeche First Nation is reporting 12 cases, an increase of four in the last day, while Fort Smith is reporting six cases, the same as yesterday.

There are two new cases in Inuvik, and one new case in Fort Good Hope and at the Northwest Territories Power Corporation's Snare Hydro System worksite.

There remains two cases in Whatì, and one each in Łutsel Kʼe and Norman Wells.

The N.W.T. currently has the highest rate of active COVID-19 cases in the country — almost double the rate of Saskatchewan, which has the second highest.

Public exposure notices

The OCPHO issued a public exposure notice for Canadian North flight 5T 245 from Yellowknife to Edmonton on Oct. 7. Partially vaccinated and unvaccinated passengers in rows 20 to 26 are required to isolate for 10 days and arrange to get tested for COVID-19. Vaccinated passengers in the same rows are asked to self-monitor for symptoms. Should they develop, they must isolate and arrange for testing.

It also issued several other public exposure notices on Wednesday, six for Yellowknife locations and one for Hay River. Find the full list of public exposure notices here .

Outbreaks declared