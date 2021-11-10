Active COVID-19 cases in Tuktoyaktuk grow to 37

The N.W.T. reported one new COVID-19-related death Wednesday, its twelfth since the start of the pandemic. No details of the death were released.

The territory also reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, the vast majority of which were part of a cluster of cases in Tuktoyaktuk.

The number of active cases in that community went from 16 on Tuesday to 37 Wednesday.

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) also reported two new cases in Inuvik, bringing the number of active cases there to 20.

The same news release reported one case of COVID-19 in Behchokǫ̀ and one at Ekati, unchanged from Tuesday.

In all, there are now 80 active cases of COVID-19 in the territory among residents, and two active out-of-territory cases.

In Inuvik, 25 people have now recovered, while Tuktoyaktuk has yet to record any recoveries.

A 10-day containment order began in Tuktoyaktuk Tuesday. Health officials said they hope that will be enough to prevent further spread.

The number of cases in Yellowknife, Dettah and Ndilǫ, was 22 as of Wednesday, one fewer than Tuesday.