N.W.T. health officials to provide update on COVID-19

Health officials in the N.W.T. are slated to speak to media in another regular update on the state of COVID-19 in the territory.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola and N.W.T. medical director Dr. AnneMarie Pegg will give a brief update and take questions from reporters. They will be joined by Health Minister Julie Green and Premier Caroline Cochrane.

According to the territory's COVID-19 website, there was only one active case of COVID-19 in the territory as of Tuesday evening. An outbreak at the territory's Gahcho Kué mine has been stabilized, health officials say, and all other cases have recovered.

As of Tuesday, more than 17,000 people in the N.W.T. had received a first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 11,000 had received a second. The chief public health officer has maintained that they will reach their target of 75 per cent of adults vaccinated by the end of April.

Last week, health officials announced that returning residents would now be allowed to self-isolate in Norman Wells and Fort Simpson, in addition to the four large communities identified at the beginning of the pandemic.

The N.W.T. has seen just 74 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 27 cases involving non-residents.