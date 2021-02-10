N.W.T. ministers, health officials to give update on COVID-19

N.W.T. ministers and health officials will speak to the media Wednesday morning with an update on COVID-19 in the territory.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola and Dr. AnneMarie Pegg, the territory's medical director, will be joined by Premier Caroline Cochrane, Health Minister Julie Green, and Education Minister R.J. Simpson at a news conference at 11:30 a.m. MT.

The conference will be streamed live here and on CBC N.W.T.'s Facebook page.

On Tuesday, officials confirmed that a COVID-19 outbreak linked to N.J. Macpherson School in Yellowknife had grown by 10 cases.

There are now 61 confirmed cases in the city and another six "probable" cases, according to a news release from Kandola.

The outbreak, first reported on May 2 , has caused school closures and mask mandates in Yellowknife, Ndilo, Dettah and Behchokǫ̀, and forced more than 1,000 people into isolation.

In light of the outbreak, Kandola took the extraordinary step of asking contacts to isolate even if they are vaccinated and test negative for the disease. Many of those contacts are now nearing the end of a 14-day period in isolation, amid growing questions about how and when children might return to classrooms.

In response to questions at a news conference last week, Kandola and Pegg warned even vaccinated individuals can spread COVID-19, and questioned the efficacy of COVID-19 tests in determining if an individual was free from the disease.

On Thursday, the N.W.T. became the first jurisdiction in Canada to offer COVID-19 vaccines to children aged 12-17. More than 49,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given in the N.W.T., and more than 20,000 residents are fully vaccinated.

Health officials have not identified the exact source of the infection at N.J. Macpherson School, but a spokesperson for Kandola's office said Tuesday that officials "have reason to believe that there is a connection to a domestic traveller in their infectious period."