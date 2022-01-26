COVID-19 exposure warnings for 2 N.W.T. shelters, and 1 youth centre

Two shelters that support vulnerable and under-housed people in the N.W.T. were added to a list of exposure locations by the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO).

The Jan. 25 update to the territorial government's exposure notification list includes the warming shelter in Fort Simpson as an outbreak site. Anyone who was there since Jan. 25 is being asked to self monitor for symptoms, and get tested — at home or at a clinic — if symptoms develop.

The update also included an exposure notification for Yellowknife's sobering centre. Health officials are asking anyone who was there on Jan.19 from 3 p.m. to closing to self-monitor for symptoms. If symptoms develop they should self-isolate and get tested, if tests are available to them.

The OCPHO is also asking people who are not fully vaccinated and were at that location to get tested four days after the exposure, whether they have symptoms or not.

The same self-monitoring and testing requirements also apply to anyone who was at the youth centre in Tuktoyaktuk on Jan. 19 and 20, between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

A full list of exposure notifications and outbreak sites is available on the government's public exposure notification website.

The territory also reported one new hospitalization and one new I.C.U. admission on Jan. 25.

The current active case count is 961, down by 12 cases as resolved cases continue to outpace new infections.