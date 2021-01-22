Fort Liard cases steady at 6, no new COVID-19 in N.W.T. Thursday

For the second day in a row, no new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Fort Liard, according to N.W.T. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola.

Six people in the community of 500 have tested positive since the first case appeared late last week. All of the cases are connected.

Fifty people have been asked to self-isolate, and a community-wide 14-day containment order began Saturday night.

Kandola remains "cautiously optimistic" the cluster has been contained, but notes once again that she does "expect to see some more infections in the community in the coming days — and things can change very quickly."

Public health continues to investigate the source of a COVID-19 case detected in Yellowknife on Jan. 15.

So far, no other cases have been detected in the capital.

Vaccinations are underway in Fort Liard and will continue until Saturday.

The vaccines are being given to anyone over 18 at walk-in clinics at the school gymnasium.

Those who've been asked to isolate must receive a negative COVID-19 test before getting the shot and will be given scheduled appointments.