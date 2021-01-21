1 new case of COVID-19 confirmed in Fort Liard, N.W.T.

The number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in Fort Liard, N.W.T., now stands at six.

That's according to a 9 p.m. news release from the territory's chief public health officer, Dr. Kami Kandola.

Kandola says she's "cautiously optimistic" that the situation in that community is now under control.

"However, we do still expect to see some more infections in the community in the coming days — and things can change very quickly."

The release confirms no other cases were detected in the territory Wednesday, including in Yellowknife, where last week a case surfaced with no known origin.

The news release again suggests that the positive wastewater signal detected in Hay River was linked to the Fort Liard cluster, and not to Hay River.

A vaccination clinic planned in Fort Liard Thursday will go ahead as planned. It will run from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Information on who will get vaccinated and how will be available at the Fort Liard health centre Thursday morning. Additional clinics will run Friday and Saturday.

The territory has now given out 1,893 vaccinations, according to the N.W.T. government.