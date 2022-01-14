N.W.T. reports 1 new COVID-19 hospitalization, expands rapid tests to Hay River and Fort Smith airports

There is one new hospitalization due to COVID-19 in the N.W.T. today, according to the government's online COVID-19 dashboard.

It's the second hospitalization since the Omicron variant became the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the territory.

The government also reported 77 more cases of COVID-19 Thursday. It states there are now 1,274 active cases across the territory.

Of those, 722 are in the Yellowknife area, 214 are in the Tłı̨chǫ region and 122 are in the Beaufort Delta region.

There are also 64 active cases in the Sahtu, 62 in the Dehcho, 50 in the Hay River area and 40 in Fort Smith.

Rapid antigen tests to be available at two more airports and Fort Chip winter road

Rapid antigen COVID-19 tests will be available to travellers arriving at the Hay River and Fort Smith airports beginning Saturday.

People entering the N.W.T. by the winter road from Fort Chipewyan will also be given the at-home tests if they have an approved self-isolation plan.

In a news release, the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer said travellers from outside the territory arriving at the airports will be given at least two tests and are asked to use them within a day of their arrival and then again 72 hours later.

Previously, the at-home rapid antigen tests were only available for travellers arriving in the territory at the Yellowknife and Inuvik airports.