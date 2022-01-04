N.W.T. officials to announce changes to public health orders

N.W.T. officials are set to announce changes to public health orders Friday afternoon.

A news conference will begin at 4 p.m. and feature Premier Caroline Cochrane, Health Minister Julie Green, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola and Dr. AnneMarie Pegg, territorial medical director.

Watch it live here, on our CBC N.W.T. Facebook page or tune in on CBC North Radio One.

Officials announced two weeks ago that tourism would resume in the territory on March 1 after nearly two years of restrictions on almost all non-essential travel in the territory.

Travellers will still have to submit a self-isolation plan and will be subject to other rules that apply to residents.

The N.W.T. reported 519 active cases of COVID-19 as of Friday morning, alongside 19 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.