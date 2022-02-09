Three recent Omicron-related deaths in N.W.T. occured at home

Three people who recently died with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 were at home at the time, prompting health officials to urge people who are at high-risk or who are concerned about symptoms to reach out to their health care provider.

Dr. André Corriveau, deputy chief public health officer, released the new information during a press briefing Wednesday.

"It's about not waiting to consult. Especially if you are in the category that you are not immunised, or you have a chronic health condition, or you are immuno-compromised.

"If you are experiencing symptoms, don't wait."

Corriveau also told reporters there has been another death in the territory, bringing the number of Omicron-related deaths to six. He declined to release more information about the three deaths for privacy reasons.

He added they're not targeting this message just to people who are in high-risk categories.

"We all take care of each other so if you know someone who is living alone, or you can encourage people around you as well, that is of collective importance that we pay attention to people that might be more vulnerable."

Scott Robertson, the N.W.T. Health and Social Services Authority's co-lead on COVID-19 encouraged people in high risk categories to reach out to a nurse or health-care provider if they're experiencing serious symptoms or have concerns.

"People that are at highest risk are those that have serious immune compromised multiple chronic conditions or are not fully immunized and especially ... a combination of those two." he said.

"We want to be talking to them to screen them to see if they need to come in and be assessed in person or if they would be eligible for antiviral therapy that we do have available Northwest Territories."

Where the N.W.T. stands now

Corriveau said the territory is experiencing a "sustained plateau" of cases, with about 100 new infections per day.

Although he believes the number of cases will come down in the next week, Corriveau said the territory is experiencing this wave differently than other parts of the country,

The late arrival of the Omicron variant in the N.W.T is one reason the territory is taking longer to see cases go down, Corriveau said.

Another is the territory's more "dispersed population," which means while numbers have peaked in some places, they are still rising in others.

But Corriveau said it's promising to see rates dropping in other parts of the country,

"We should be following that trend like everyone else," he said.

Lifting public health measures

Corriveau said the plan remains to lift the public health emergency within the next couple of months, assuming a consistent downward trend in the number of daily cases.

Eventually that would include lifting broad vaccine mandates.

"Yes, absolutely, that would be part of the package," Corriveau said, adding that proof of immunization may still be something "that is warranted, in particular occupational settings."

Hospitalizations and vaccinations

Corriveau said that among the 82 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic, 50 were people who were not fully vaccinated.

Of the remaining 32, four people had received three doses, and the rest two doses.

Corriveau said 20 admissions were associated with Omicron infections, but that the territory had also seen three times as many infections with Omicron.

"We know, however, that two dose of vaccines still protect from severe outcomes and that getting a booster dose within six months of the second dose is even more protective against severe outcomes," he added.

"The booster dose brings the protection back up to the 90 per cent range against hospitalization … the evidence is quite solid across the country and elsewhere."

Corriveau said no one has a crystal ball with respect to COVID-19, but he anticipates things will be calmer with the arrival of spring and summer.