N.W.T. issues exposure notices for Walmart, Canadian Tire, Air Canada flight

The Northwest Territories government issued three new exposure notices Monday evening.

The exposures include Walmart and Canadian Tire on Dec. 22, and a Sunday evening flight from Calgary to Yellowknife.

The exposures are listed for Walmart on Dec. 22 between 12:30 and 12:50 p.m., and Canadian Tire between 1 and 1:20 p.m.

All unvaccinated people at these locations during these times are required to immediately isolate and contact Yellowknife Public Health to arrange for testing.

All fully vaccinated people who were at these sites at these times are required to self-monitor for symptoms, refrain from gathering, avoid high-risk activities and get tested on day four or anytime symptoms develop.

The Air Canada exposure took place on flight AC8457 from Calgary to Yellowknife, departing at 8:10 p.m. on Dec. 16. It applies to rows 11 to 17.

All unvaccinated people in those rows must isolate where they are. They can't travel and must get tested on day eight from exposure or if symptoms occur.

All fully vaccinated in the affected rows should self-monitor for symptoms for 10 days from exposure, and get tested on day four if symptoms occur.