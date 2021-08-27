N.W.T. reports 18 new COVID-19 cases, including 1 case in Behchokǫ̀

The N.W.T. reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 across the territory today, bringing the total number of active cases among residents to 262.

In a statement issued to media late Thursday afternoon, the office of the chief public health officer stated that cumulative hospitalizations to date remain fewer than 10.

During a new conference Wednesday, Dr. Annemarie Pegg, the territorial medical director said at the time that there were fewer than five people hospitalized across the territory because of COVID-19.

The territorial government also issued an exposure notice for three flights from Yellowknife to Gameti on Aug. 22 at 3:30 p.m.

It said that fully vaccinated people on the flights should self-monitor and that if symptoms develop, they should immediately isolate and arrange to get tested. For those passengers who are partially vaccinated or not vaccinated, they should immediately isolate for 10 days and arrange to get tested.

Where the cases are

The majority of cases continues to be in the Sahtu region, and the biggest increase in the region took place in Norman Wells where there are now 41 active cases compared to 29 yesterday. There are 89 cases reported in Fort Good Hope, 76 in Colville Lake and nine in Délı̨nę.

Yellowknife saw an increase of three cases, from 36 to 39, in the last 24 hours.

There are three cases reported in Hay River and K'atl'odeeche First Nation, as well as in Fort Providence.

After several days in which health authorities detected a persistent signal of COVID-19 in Behchokǫ̀'s waste water, one case has now been confirmed in that community.

There is also one case in Inuvik, Fort Smith and two in Gameti.