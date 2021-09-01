N.W.T. reports nine new cases of COVID-19 as Sahtu communities start to recover

The territory added nine new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the total active case count to 117.

This is slightly lower than Monday, when the territory reported 119 cases. Overall, active cases have been on the decline since last Friday.

Ten people have been hospitalized throughout the pandemic, with six related to this current outbreak. Of these cases, 90 per cent have been unvaccinated.

On Tuesday, the N.W.T. led the country with active cases per 100,000 people.

At one point Tuesday the Northwest Territories had the highest active case count of COVID-19 per 100,000 people in Canada. (CBC)

Recoveries outpace new cases in Sahtu

For the first time since the beginning of the outbreak, the N.W.T. government is starting to differentiate between the number of active and recovered COVID-19 cases.

The majority of cases in the Sahtu region are starting to recover. Fort Good Hope had 107 cases during the outbreak. Of these, 23 are now active active cases and 83 recovered.

Colville Lake, with the second-highest case count at 79 throughout the outbreak, now only has four active cases and 75 recoveries.

Norman Wells also has a higher case count than recoveries, with 26 and 24 respectively.

Containment orders are still in place for Fort Good Hope, Norman Wells and Colville Lake until Sept. 4, despite the drop in case counts in those communities.

Case count in Yellowknife highest in territory

Meanwhile, Yellowknife is seeing 43 active COVID-19 cases, with 22 recoveries — signalling a shift in where new cases are coming from.

One of Yellowknife's new active COVID-19 cases is at the North Slave Correctional Centre. Territorial officials say contact tracing is underway with all the contacts of the person who tested positive.

The territory re-iterated in its statement Tuesday night that Yellowknife is seeing "low level[s] of community transmission," and that it is monitoring the situation carefully.

The suspension of visitation to Stanton Territorial Hospital introduced by the territory last Friday is being extended until 8 a.m. Thursday morning as an "added precaution" while contact tracing is being done related to a COVID-19 case.

There are exceptions for medical escorts, labouring mothers and palliative care cases.

Like last Friday, the territory will not be releasing more information about the situation at Stanton, but stressed they are working "with caution" for the protection of patients and staff.