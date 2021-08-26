N.W.T. COVID-19 cases grow by 20, 3rd dose of vaccine offered to N.W.T. long-term care residents

The N.W.T. reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the number of active cases in the territory to 244.

Most of the cases remain in the Sahtu region with 89 in Fort Good Hope, 75 in Colville Lake, 29 in Norman Wells and nine in Délı̨nę.

Yellowknife saw an increase of nine cases, bringing the number of active cases in the territorial capital to 36. There are also three cases in Fort Providence and three in Hay River/K'atl'odeeche First Nation, while there is one case in each of Inuvik, Fort Smith and Gameti.

The news came on the same day the territory announced it is implementing a mandatory mask order across the territory as of Thursday morning, extending the containment orders in Colville Lake and Fort Good Hope until Sept. 4, and removing or reducing self-isolation periods for residents depending on their vaccine status.

3rd doses of vaccine

At the same time, the territory announced it will be offering a limited roll-out of 3rd doses of the COVID-19 vaccines to all residents living in long-term care facilities.

The N.W.T. Health and Social Services Authority said it is taking this measure based on the advice of Dr. Kami Kandola, the territory's chief public health officer.

It said the offer of third doses is exclusive to long-term care residents "because of the high risk of complications in this specific population."

The third doses will be administered on a voluntary basis after a minimum of five months following a resident's second dose.