N.W.T. health officials to give COVID-19 update
The first case of a variant of concern was confirmed at the start of the month
Public health officials in the Northwest Territories are preparing to deliver a COVID-19 update at 1 p.m. Thursday.
Residents have been waiting for a relaxation of restrictions outlined in phase two of the N.W.T.'s re-opening plan, dubbed "Emerging Wisely."
The current phase includes a ban on outdoor concerts, limits on social gatherings and restrictions on outdoor tourism operators.
On Thursday morning, Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs, Paulie Chinna, extended the state of emergency in Yellowknife until April 22.
There is currently one active case of COVID-19 in the territory. The infection, reported Monday, was linked to international travel said the office of the chief public health officer.
The individual is an N.W.T. resident, and three of their close contacts are self-isolating, said public health.
The territory's first variant of concern was confirmed at Diavik Diamond Mine, 300 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife, on April 1. Public health declared an outbreak at the site last weekend after a second worker tested positive.
Both workers are from outside the territory, and are not counted in the territory's COVID-19 database.
