New isolation rules and a burst travel bubble - N.W.T. health officials answer your COVID-19 questions

The N.W.T.'s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola and territorial medical director Dr. Sarah Cook will take listener questions about COVID-19 live Thursday morning on CBC's The Trailbreaker.

Since the last Trailbreaker call-in radio show, new rules around traveller isolation at home and the end of the Nunavut and N.W.T. travel bubble were announced.

As of Wednesday, the territory had 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 10 listed as recovered.

In her weekly update on Wednesday, Kandola said that with the holidays approaching, people may feel more of a pull to get together, but reminded residents that with bigger crowds come a larger transmission network.

She said it's no reason to be "fearful" but said residents should be "mindful" instead.

Watch the call-in show live here or on CBC North Facebook.