N.W.T. health officials answer your COVID-19 questions
Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola and N.W.T. medical director Dr. Sarah Cook took questions live
The N.W.T.'s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola and territorial medical director Dr. Sarah Cook took your questions live Thursday morning on CBC's The Trailbreaker.
Missed the show? You can watch it here:
Since the last Trailbreaker call-in, new cases were confirmed at the Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine near Yellowknife, and in Inuvik.
As of Wednesday, the territory had seen a total of 10 cases of COVID-19, and nine of those people have recovered.
In her weekly update on Wednesday, Kandola said new cases were "inevitable" in the territory, and that public health measures are more important than ever as the pandemic "continues to accelerate" across Canada.
