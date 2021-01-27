N.W.T.'s top doctors take live questions from listeners on CBC's The Trailbreaker

The N.W.T.'s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola and territorial medical director Dr. AnneMarie Pegg are taking listeners' questions about COVID-19 live Thursday morning at 7 a.m. MT on CBC's The Trailbreaker.

Since the last Trailbreaker call-in radio show, the community of Fort Liard, N.W.T, had an outbreak of COVID-19 cases, and a 14-day containment order went into effect on Jan. 16. The hamlet has a population of about 500 residents and is 780 kilometres southwest of Yellowknife.

Yellowknife also reported on Jan. 15 having one case of COVID-19 with no known source — the first time territory officials could not trace a case back to another case.

As of Tuesday, the territory had five active COVID-19 cases with a total of 31 confirmed cases and 26 listed as recovered.

Territory-wide vaccination clinics for priority populations are well underway. The first vaccine was administered on New Year's Eve.

Last week, inmates at the North Slave Correctional Complex in Yellowknife and the Fort Smith Correctional Complex wanting the COVID-19 vaccine were able to receive it on Jan. 20.

You can listen to the live call-in show here on our website or on the CBC North Facebook page.