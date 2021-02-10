As a new wave of COVID-19 hits N.W.T., the territory's top doctors answer your questions

The N.W.T.'s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola and territorial medical director Dr. AnneMarie Pegg will take listeners' questions about COVID-19 live Thursday morning at 7 a.m. MT on CBC's The Trailbreaker.

The territory is currently experiencing a widespread outbreak that's been traced to a handgames event in Fort Good Hope, N.W.T. health officials are expected to take questions related to self-isolation, whether public restrictions will be changing, and how our health-care system is coping with the new case load.

Ask your questions by calling 920-5444 in Yellowknife or 1-800-661-0708 outside of the capital.

Watch the show live here or on our CBC NWT Facebook page.