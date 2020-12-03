N.W.T. top docs answer COVID-19 questions

N.W.T. health officials took listeners' questions about the pandemic, on CBC Radio's The Trailbreaker Thursday morning.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola and the territory's medical director Dr. AnneMarie Pegg answered questions from vaccines to self-isolation requirements.

As of Wednesday, the territory has had a total of 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and all were listed as recovered.

Another case was confirmed Friday in Yellowknife, but that person is not an N.W.T. resident and the case was not added to the territory's count.

Out of the three territories, the N.W.T. has seen the fewest number of cases. Both Yukon and Nunavut have seen sharp rises in their numbers in recent weeks.

Missed the live call-in show? Watch it here:

As of Wednesday, Yukon had seen 50 confirmed cases and Nunavut had seen 193.