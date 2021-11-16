COVID-19 cases in Tuktoyaktuk went from 81 to 99 over the weekend

The N.W.T. Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) reported 20 new COVID-19 cases in the territory Monday, the majority of them in Tuktoyaktuk, the latest community to be put into containment to stop the virus from spreading.

On Friday, the community had just 81 active cases. As of 9 a.m. Monday morning it had 99.

The community entered 10 days of containment on Nov. 9.

The OCPHO reported 20 active cases in Inuvik, down from 23 on Friday, which means people in that community are beginning to recover.

Fourteen cases were reported in Yellowknife, Ndilǫ and Dettah, down from 19 on Friday.

Behchokǫ̀ has two active cases while Fort Smith has one.