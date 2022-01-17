Skip to Main Content
First COVID-19 death reported in N.W.T. since Omicron outbreak began

Territorial health officials are reporting a 13th death in the Northwest Territories due to COVID-19. It's the first death since the Omicron variant became dominant in the territory. The N.W.T. also reported five hospitalizations.

Latest numbers also include 5 hospitalizations since Jan. 14

Stanton Territorial Hospital viewed over Yellowknife's Frame Lake. The N.W.T. reported another death due to COVID-19 Monday, the first since Omicron became the dominant variant in the territory. (Sara Minogue/CBC)

The territorial government is reporting a 13th death in the N.W.T., the first since the Omicron outbreak began.

"My condolences to the family & community of the deceased," Health Minister Julie Green wrote in a Tweet Monday. 

The first update to the territorial numbers since the weekend also shows there have been five hospitalizations since Friday, while the number of active cases dropped from 1,356 on Friday to 1,266 Monday, a drop of 90. 

Public health officials have emphasised that case counts may not reflect the actual number of cases, in part because some people with COVID-19 may not have been tested, or may not have reported results from home testing kits. 

The Omicon variant also appears to lead to fewer severe outcomes, especially for those who are vaccinated, but experts warn not to view the variant as "mild."

