N.W.T. confirms 3 new cases of COVID-19

N.W.T. health officials confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 in the territory on Wednesday — two at Diavik Diamond Mine and one in Yellowknife.

In a news release on Wednesday, the government said all three people are non-resident workers and the cases are all travel-related. It says the risk of transmission in the territory is considered low.

The three affected people are isolating in accommodations provided by their employers and are doing well, the release says.

Exposure notice for Air Canada flight 8225

The Yellowknife worker arrived on a domestic flight and officials are advising that anybody seated in nearby rows on that flight may be at risk of exposure.

The exposure notice is for rows seven to 13 on Air Canada flight 8225 from Edmonton to Yellowknife on Monday. Anybody who was seated in those rows but has not already been contacted by health authorities is advised to contact their community health centre or public health unit to arrange for testing.

Passengers on that flight seated outside of those rows are considered to be at "minimal risk" of exposure, the release says, but those people should isolate for 14 days as required and, along with the rest of their household, take normal precautions, and monitor for symptoms.

The affected person's only contacts were on the flight and in their home province, not in the N.W.T., according to officials.

The two Diavik workers arrived at their worksite on separate flights, officials say. They tested positive on arrival at the mine.

Health workers have identified potential contacts at the mine site and those people are also isolating, Wednesday's release says. Risk of further transmission at the mine site is considered to be low.