N.W.T. gov't says 'issue' caused COVID-19 death reporting delay
The territory's data on COVID-19 deaths had not been updated for over a week due to an "issue" that prevented updated counts from being displayed.
COVID-19 dashboard was lagging, updated for first time in over a week
The NWT's COVID-19 dashboard was updated Friday, the first time the territory's active case count was updated since last Monday.
A spokesperson for the N.W.T.'s COVID-19 Secretariat said an "issue" prevented data from being displayed.
The delay meant a new COVID-19 death reported on the dashboard is not new.
In fact, it is the death announced in a press conference from Feb. 9.
As of Friday, there were 611 active cases of COVID-19 in the Northwest Territories, down from the 913 cases reported last Monday.
Most of the cases — 228 — are in the Yellowknife area.