N.W.T. gov't says 'issue' caused COVID-19 death reporting delay

The NWT's COVID-19 dashboard was updated Friday, the first time the territory's active case count was updated since last Monday.

A spokesperson for the N.W.T.'s COVID-19 Secretariat said an "issue" prevented data from being displayed.

The delay meant a new COVID-19 death reported on the dashboard is not new.

In fact, it is the death announced in a press conference from Feb. 9.

As of Friday, there were 611 active cases of COVID-19 in the Northwest Territories, down from the 913 cases reported last Monday.

Most of the cases — 228 — are in the Yellowknife area.