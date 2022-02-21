Skip to Main Content
N.W.T. gov't says 'issue' caused COVID-19 death reporting delay

The territory's data on COVID-19 deaths had not been updated for over a week due to an "issue" that prevented updated counts from being displayed.

COVID-19 dashboard was lagging, updated for first time in over a week

The N.W.T. government attributed a delay in COVID-19 death reporting to an "issue" that prevented data from being displayed. So far, 18 people have died from COVID-19 in the territory. (GNWT)

The NWT's COVID-19 dashboard was updated Friday, the first time the territory's active case count was updated since last Monday. 

A spokesperson for the N.W.T.'s COVID-19 Secretariat said an "issue" prevented data from being displayed.

The delay meant a new COVID-19 death reported on the dashboard is not new. 

In fact, it is the death announced in a press conference from Feb. 9.

As of Friday, there were 611 active cases of COVID-19 in the Northwest Territories, down from the 913 cases reported last Monday.

Most of the cases — 228 — are in the Yellowknife area.

