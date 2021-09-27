N.W.T. reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths

The N.W.T.'s office of the chief public health officer (OCPHO) reported three more deaths from COVID-19 in the territory Monday.

The deaths occurred on Friday and Saturday, according to a news release from the OCPHO.

"The OCPHO is saddened by this news," reads a statement from Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola. "Our office wishes to express our sincere condolences to the families of those who passed away. Our thoughts are with the families and with community members at this time."

No other details were offered, including the communities where the victims came from, or their ages or sex.

"The OCPHO will no longer be reporting deaths or resolved cases by community in its daily updates to protect the privacy of individuals in our communities," the release stated.

The deaths bring the total number of deaths in the territory from COVID-19 to five.

The N.W.T. continues to have the highest case rate per capita of all territories or provinces.

As of Friday, there were 257 active cases in the territory.