N.W.T. COVID-19 cases decrease significantly over Thanksgiving weekend

The number of active COVID-19 cases across the Northwest Territories dropped significantly over the Thanksgiving weekend.

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) is reporting 335 cases across the territory compared to 456 last Friday.

It's a 26.5 per cent decrease in the number of cases.

The communities in which more than 90 per cent of the territory's cases are in, also experienced dramatic declines in case numbers.

In the Yellowknife area, including Dettah and Ndilǫ, the OCPHO is reporting 211 active cases, a drop of 70 since Friday.

The OCPHO also declared two outbreaks and issued a dozen public exposure notices in Yellowknife on Tuesday. Over the weekend, the OCPHO declared an outbreak at the N.W.T. Legislature and issued 15 public exposure notices, 10 for locations in Yellowknife, two for Canadian North flights, two for Hay River and one for Fort Providence.

In Behchokǫ, the case count Tuesday was 105, down from 152 on Friday.

Other N.W.T. communities in which cases were reported include Hay River with eight, Fort Smith with six, Whatì with two and one each in Norman Wells, Wekweètì and Łutsel Kʼe.

There is no longer an active case being reported in Fort Good Hope or Inuvik.