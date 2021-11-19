N.W.T.'s downward trend in COVID-19 cases continues, even in Inuvik and Tuktoyaktuk

Recoveries are now outpacing new infections as the N.W.T. added 4 new cases of COVID-19 between Wednesday and Thursday, but saw the number of active cases drop from 131 to 113.

That's according to the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer.

The downward trend is visible even in Inuvik and Tuktoyaktuk. Inuvik now has six active cases, after a peak of 23 on Friday, Nov. 12.

Tuktoyaktuk now has 95 active cases, from a high of 103 on Nov. 16.

There remain nine cases in Dettah, Ndilǫ and Yellowknife and one case in Norman Wells, which was first reported Wednesday.

Behchokǫ̀ has two cases while Fort Smith has one.