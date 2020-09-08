N.W.T. health minister, staff to speak about vaccines for children 5 to 11

Health Minister Julie Green, Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Dr. André Corriveau, and Territorial Medical Director Dr. AnneMarie Pegg will speak to media today about vaccine promotion for children aged five to 11.

They'll be joined by Shannon Barnett-Aikman, assistant deputy minister of Education, Culture and Employment.

You can watch the news conference live here or on our CBC N.W.T. Facebook page.

Vaccines for children ages five to 11 first rolled out in the territory in November. Health officials aimed to offer first doses to all children in that age range by Dec. 15.

Second doses for children in Yellowknife began to roll out last week.