N.W.T. health officials to hold live COVID-19 briefing

The premier, two cabinet ministers and the chief public health officer and territorial medical director will hold a live media briefing at 3 p.m. Wednesday to give an update on the latest COVID-19 outbreak.

Health and Social Services Minister Julie Green and Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs Shane Thompson will also be present.

The territory is in the midst of its largest COVID-19 outbreak to date, centred on the Sahtu region but rapidly spreading outside of it. There are now 226 active cases of COVID-19 in eight communities.

Officials are expected to field calls related to school reopenings as well as access to health care.

Green has asked the federal government to provide health-care staff to help address the surge of COVID-19 cases. On Monday, she called it an "urgent situation." Health-care services have been reduced across the N.W.T. as staff focus on communities hard hit by the outbreak.

